MSA Virtual Gallery Opening with Paul Brahms
Mayo Street Arts is thrilled to feature Paul Brahms’ original artwork at special prices in our virtual gallery through May 3.
Please join us on Thursday, April 23rd at 5pm for a Virtual Opening Reception via Zoom!
We will unveil the new online gallery and Paul Brahms will join us to discuss his work. 10% of art sales to the Portland Artist Relief Fund!
Event Registration
All attendees must register for this event in order to receive the link and login information for the ZOOM event.
If you have trouble registering, please email vanessa@mayostreetarts.org. Thank you!